Rob Gronkowski shares why he was not allowed to touch Lombardi Trophy

Rob Gronkowski had a bit of a mishap with one of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl trophies nearly two years ago, and it sounds like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be holding it against him.

Prior to the Bucs’ boat parade on Wednesday, Gronkowski said he had not even touched the Lombardi Trophy. He was asked during an appearance on ESPN on Monday if that had anything to do with the time he dented a Patriots’ Lombardy Trophy. Gronk admitted it may have been a factor.

.@RobGronkowski hasn’t touched the Lombardi Trophy after denting the one from Super Bowl LIII pic.twitter.com/l0MMSPjLsC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 8, 2021

“That was dangerous how I dented that trophy, but I always blamed it on Julian (Edelman). He threw me the pitch. I haven’t even touched the Lombardi Trophy yet,” Gronkowski said. “I’m not sure if it’s for a reason or if the Buccaneers organization is trying to keep it away from me. It’d be pretty cool even just to see it. I just saw it from about 30 yards away yesterday, but I have not touched it yet. Hopefully I get to soon.”

When the Boston Red Sox hosted the Patriots to celebrate their Super Bowl win back in 2019, Gronkowski used one of New England’s six Lombardi trophies to bunt a baseball. He left a dent in the hardware.

Gronk eventually did get his hands on the trophy and did some weird things with it.

The Bucs may have tried to keep the Lombardi Trophy safe for a couple of days, but all bets were off at their parade on Wednesday. Tom Brady pulled one of the riskiest moves you will ever see with the trophy (video here), though he seemed to be on another planet. Gronk’s antics should have been the least of the Bucs’ concerns.