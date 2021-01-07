Pro Bowler London Fletcher backs Nick Caserio as ‘great hire’

Some Houston Texans fans may not be too thrilled about the Nick Caserio hire, but Caserio does have one strong endorsement.

The Texans are hiring Caserio away from the New England Patriots to serve as their new general manager. London Fletcher, who made four Pro Bowls during his career as an NFL linebacker from 1998-2013, backed the hire.

Nick Caserio was my teammate for 3 years with @JCUFootball, he was the hardest working teammate I've ever had on and off the field on any level. Tremendous leader, work ethic, and integrity. Great hire by the @HoustonTexans #MenofCarroll #NFL #JCU — TheIronman (@LFletcher59) January 6, 2021

Fletcher and Caserio were teammates at John Carroll University in Ohio. Caserio was a three-time All-Conference quarterback in college, while Fletcher went on to become an NFL star. One of their other teammates was Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who played wide receiver.

The Texans long wanted Caserio and finally got him two seasons later. His work will be cut out for him coming off a 4-12 season.