Fan throws water bottle onto court during Creighton-Louisville game

The first-round NCAA Tournament game between Creighton and Louisville was briefly delayed on Thursday after a fan threw a water bottle onto the court.

Creighton was leading 73-61 late in the first half at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., when Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey was called for a technical foul. Kelsey had gone a bit too far in expressing his frustration over a couple of calls, which led to him receiving a technical with 4:41 left in the game.

A Louisville fan was apparently just as aggravated over the officiating as Kelsey. A full water bottle came flying onto the court during the timeout, which caused a delay so crews could tend to the spill.

You can see another angle:

Louisville essentially had home-court advantage with the game being in Kentucky, but that is probably not the type of support the Cardinals were hoping for from their fans.

Louisville lost the game after going 27-7 in their first season under Kelsey. The win was Creighton’s fifth straight in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.