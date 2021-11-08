 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 8, 2021

Mac Jones offers explanation for grabbing Panthers player’s ankle

November 8, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Mac Jones Brian Burns leg hold

Mac Jones could face a fine from the NFL after he was accused by the Carolina Panthers of committing a dirty play on Sunday, but the rookie quarterback insists he was not trying to injure anyone.

Jones was strip-sacked in the first quarter of the New England Patriots’ 24-6 win. When he was on the ground, he grabbed Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns by the ankle while Burns was trying to chase down the loose ball. No flag was thrown, and Carolina linebacker Haason Reddick criticized Jones for the “dirty” play after the game.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” show Monday, Jones said he grabbed Burns by the ankle because he thought Burns had recovered the fumble.

You can see the video of the play here.

It will be up to the NFL to decide if Jones’ explanation is believable. The league is reportedly reviewing the play to determine if a fine is warranted.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus