Mac Jones offers explanation for grabbing Panthers player’s ankle

Mac Jones could face a fine from the NFL after he was accused by the Carolina Panthers of committing a dirty play on Sunday, but the rookie quarterback insists he was not trying to injure anyone.

Jones was strip-sacked in the first quarter of the New England Patriots’ 24-6 win. When he was on the ground, he grabbed Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns by the ankle while Burns was trying to chase down the loose ball. No flag was thrown, and Carolina linebacker Haason Reddick criticized Jones for the “dirty” play after the game.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” show Monday, Jones said he grabbed Burns by the ankle because he thought Burns had recovered the fumble.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones on grabbing Brian Burns' ankle after the sack fumble:" "I didn’t really know exactly what was going on. I thought he had the ball. It was my job to try and make the tackle… I didn’t mean to hurt anybody or anything like that"@mspears96 @Haason7Reddick pic.twitter.com/SQydACKvUU — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) November 8, 2021

You can see the video of the play here.

It will be up to the NFL to decide if Jones’ explanation is believable. The league is reportedly reviewing the play to determine if a fine is warranted.