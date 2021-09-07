 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 7, 2021

Mac Jones solicited help from his girlfriend to learn Patriots playbook

September 7, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Mac Jones

Mac Jones learned the New England Patriots’ playbook quickly enough to be named the team’s starting quarterback, and the rookie says his girlfriend had a role in that.

Jones was asked during a Tuesday appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria Show” if he was surprised to win the starting QB job. He said he wasn’t because of how much work he put into it, which led to a discussion about learning the playbook. Jones described himself as a “visual learner” and said he solicited help from his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

Jones was far from the most physically gifted quarterback in the 2021 draft, but coaches raved about his football IQ. We won’t be able to truly judge him until he plays in meaningful games, but Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels obviously feel his preparation over the past several months has been superb.

If Jones is telling the truth about running walkthroughs with his girlfriend, that is a testament to his work ethic. We have an easier time believing that than we do this recent report about Cam Newton.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus