Mac Jones solicited help from his girlfriend to learn Patriots playbook

Mac Jones learned the New England Patriots’ playbook quickly enough to be named the team’s starting quarterback, and the rookie says his girlfriend had a role in that.

Jones was asked during a Tuesday appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria Show” if he was surprised to win the starting QB job. He said he wasn’t because of how much work he put into it, which led to a discussion about learning the playbook. Jones described himself as a “visual learner” and said he solicited help from his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

Mac Jones on how he learns: "For me, I've always been a very visual learner." He says whether it's drawing plays or walking through them, that helps. Jones adds he's recruited his girlfriend to help him walk through plays at home. https://t.co/Hop6mU6GkG — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 7, 2021

Jones was far from the most physically gifted quarterback in the 2021 draft, but coaches raved about his football IQ. We won’t be able to truly judge him until he plays in meaningful games, but Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels obviously feel his preparation over the past several months has been superb.

If Jones is telling the truth about running walkthroughs with his girlfriend, that is a testament to his work ethic. We have an easier time believing that than we do this recent report about Cam Newton.