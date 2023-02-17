 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 17, 2023

Mac Jones sends strong message with Instagram comment

February 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Mac Jones warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones entered his second NFL season last year with high expectations, but neither he nor the New England Patriots lived up to them. The former Alabama star seems committed to making sure that does not happen again.

Jones has been working this offseason with former Texas Tech and NFL quarterback Nic Shimonek, who is now a well-regarded strength coach. Shimonek shared a series of videos on Instagram recently that showed Jones going through strength and agility exercises. He captioned the post, “The last few weeks of work … Mac10 LOCKED IN!”

Jones was among the people who commented on Shimonek’s post. The former Alabama star said he is determined to “RE EARN THE RESPECT thru work!!!!”

That seems like a clear acknowledgement from Jones that the perception of him changed quite a bit last year. His rookie season in 2021 was extremely promising, but things turned ugly last season. A lot of that had to do with Bill Belichick’s decision to hand control of the Patriots’ offense to former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. But even if the offensive scheme was a major issue, Jones did not handle the adversity well.

Now that Belichick has brought back Bill O’Brien, Jones will be expected to vastly improve upon the 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions he had last season. If he can’t re-earn the respect, as he said, his days in New England might be numbered.

H/T Barstool

Article Tags

Mac JonesNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus