Report reveals Mac Jones’ potential trade value

The New England Patriots appear increasingly likely to trade quarterback Mac Jones, but it does not sound like they should be expecting a big return.

Rival front office executives believe the Patriots could potentially hope to land a fifth-round pick in a Jones trade, according to Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Some executives saw that as optimistic, with one predicting the Patriots would be “lucky” to get a sixth-rounder instead.

In other words, while the Patriots’ apparent plan is to trade Jones, the quarterback’s trade value is almost non-existent. Even Trey Lance, who was selected in the same draft as Jones, landed a fourth-round pick in a trade before last season. Jones, however, has played more than Lance and simply has not shown evaluators much reason to believe in him as a long-term starting option.

Jones was the No. 15 pick just three years ago, but he clearly did not work out with the Patriots. They appear likely to replace him via the draft and essentially cut their losses after three seasons of underwhelming play, which saw him throw for 46 touchdowns with 36 interceptions in 42 games.