Look: Mac Jones tried to give ball from first NFL TD pass to teammate

Mac Jones threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, but it looked like the rookie had no intention of keeping the ball for a souvenir.

Jones’ first TD pass was a dart to Nelson Agholor that gave the Patriots a 10-7 lead. As Agholor was jogging off the field, he tried to hand the ball to Jones. The former Alabama star immediately gave it back to Agholor, but Agholor wasn’t having it. You can see the exchange near the end of the video below:

Mac Jones gets his first career touchdown just before halftime, make it a 10-7 lead for the #Patriotspic.twitter.com/luQWsQe2Wh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Jones offers an explanation. He definitely seemed adamant about wanting Agholor to have the ball. Perhaps he thought Agholor had just as much of a right to it, as the touchdown catch was the receiver’s first with the Patriots. Or, Jones may have been sending a message that he means business and the personal milestone was insignificant to him.

Whatever the case, Patriots fans loved to see it. Between that moment and what Jones recently said about his girlfriend helping him run plays, the quarterback is already becoming very popular in New England.