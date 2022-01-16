Mac Jones goes viral for funny moment with Josh McDaniels on sideline

Mac Jones looked a little bit out of his element against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, and his moment on the sideline with Josh McDaniels seemed to indicate that as well.

The New England Patriots quarterback went viral during the team’s Wild Card game against Buffalo for a funny moment in the first half. McDaniels, New England’s offensive coordinator, was trying to discuss something with Jones on the bench, but Jones seemed more preoccupied with looking at his own breath in the cold. Take a look.

Mac Jones trying to listen to Josh McDaniels, but too fascinated looking at his own breath: pic.twitter.com/pwZUFxz6sV — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 16, 2022

The game was played in near-zero temperatures, and the players’ breaths were even visible through their helmets during live action. New England quickly went down 27-3 going to halftime though, meaning that the Jones moment was about the only smile that Patriots fans got all half.

Jones, who is a native of Florida and went to college at Alabama, has openly stated that he is not accustomed to the extreme cold. For someone who seemed like he had never seen his own breath before, Jones definitely looked the part on Saturday too.