Major change in betting odds for who will be No. 2 pick in NFL Draft

There has been a major change in the betting odds regarding the No. 2 overall pick in next week’s NFL Draft.

The Washington Commanders are set to pick second in the draft. The Chicago Bears are widely expected to select Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, which would leave the Commanders with their choice of every remaining player.

Jayden Daniels had been pretty strongly favored to go second overall, but there has been a big change in the odds surrounding him and Drake Maye. Daniels is now just a slight favorite to be picked second. The odds on Maye going second are nearly even money.

There's been a shift in odds to go 2nd overall in the 2024 NFL draft for Jayden Daniels & Drake Maye 😳 Who do you see the Commanders taking? 👀 pic.twitter.com/7mIatxK4Tt — ESPN BET (@ESPNBet) April 19, 2024

Daniels and Maye are among the top quarterback prospects in the draft. Other quarterbacks widely regarded as potential first-round picks include J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and possibly Bo Nix.

This development with the betting odds comes as a surprise considering the first round of the draft is only six days away.

After the Bears at No. 1 and Commanders at No. 2, the New England Patriots are scheduled to pick third. They may be looking to trade back in the draft. The Arizona Cardinals may also be looking to trade down from the fourth spot.