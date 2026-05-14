Major news surfaces about De’Von Achane

The last man standing (of sorts) in Miami is getting rewarded.

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a lucrative contract extension with their star running back De’Von Achane, veteran NFL writer Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday. Achane is reportedly getting a four-year extension from the Dolphins that can be worth up to $68 million.

Schultz further notes that Achane is getting $32 million guaranteed as part of the extension, which will make him the third-highest-paid running back in the NFL. Additionally, the guaranteed money as well the average annual value are reportedly the most ever for a running back who is coming off his rookie contract.

Achane, 24, has already emerged as one of the very best dual-threat backs in the entire league. Last season for the Dolphins, he rushed for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns and also caught 67 passes for 488 yards and four more touchdowns. That amounted to a whopping 1,838 total yards from scrimmage as well as the first Pro Bowl nod of Achane’s career.

As for Miami, they are very much in a rebuild right now. Tua Tagovailoa (release) and Jaylen Waddle (trade) were both let go by the Dolphins earlier this offseason while Tyreek Hill also remains an unsigned free agent in the wake of his 2025 ACL tear.

But Achane, the former third-round draft pick, is the offensive player that Miami is rightly choosing to build around for many more years to come. While Achane was the subject of rampant trade rumors himself in recent months and notably no-showed offseason workouts in April, the two sides have finally managed to get a deal done here.