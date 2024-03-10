Ex-Super Bowl hero announces his retirement

One of the biggest Super Bowl heroes in NFL history has announced his retirement.

Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler on Saturday told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 that he has decided to call it a career. Butler shared the news after an NFL panel discussion at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Houston.

“I am retired,” Butler said. “I did the best I can do. Walking away from the game feeling comfortable. Everybody can do more, but I’m satisfied with my career. It’s time to move on and transition.”

Butler began his career with the New England Patriots in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama. He spent four seasons with the team and won two Super Bowls. The Patriots would not have won Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks without Butler making one of the best plays in NFL history.

Butler parlayed his success with New England into a 5-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He spent some time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 before returning to the Patriots in 2022, though he did not play in a regular-season game in either season.

The 34-year-old Butler finishes his career with 406 total tackles and 17 interceptions.