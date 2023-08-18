Surprising player to have role in Patriots’ offense?

The New England Patriots were desperate for a spark on offense throughout much of last season, and they may give a surprising player a chance to provide them with one this year.

Former Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free in April, showcased his versatility during New England’s preseason game against the Houston Texans last week. He lined up at both wide receiver and quarterback, where his dual-threat ability was on full display.

Cunningham went 3/4 for 19 yards passing. He rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on 5 carries and would have added a passing touchdown if not for an end-zone drop. Cunningham stole the show as the lone bright spot for the Patriots in their 20-9 loss, and fans were buzzing about him.

While Cunningham is not a lock to make the final roster, ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote on Friday that there is “momentum” building toward Cunningham playing a Taysom Hill-type role for the Patriots this season.

Hill was the only player in the NFL last season who logged double-digit snaps at wide receiver and quarterback in a single game. Cunningham’s usage was similar against the Texans, so it will be interesting to see if that continues when the Patriots face the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason game on Saturday night.

Cunningham finished his career at Louisville with a 62.6% completion percentage and nearly 10,000 passing yards. His 120 total touchdowns (70 passing and 50 rushing) are the most in Louisville history, surpassing Jackson’s 119 total by a single score. Jackson has made it clear that he thinks Cunningham deserves a massive role in New England.