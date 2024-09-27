Malik Nabers has ankle-breaker of season vs. Cowboys

Malik Nabers gave us some DeAndre Hopkins-on-DeAngelo Hall energy in Week 4.

The New York Giants rookie wide receiver Nabers went viral on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys for the sick ankle-breaker he pulled on Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth. Nabers was on an island with Booth and gave him a little stutter step before accelerating forward, causing Booth to touch earth. As a result, Nabers was wide-open without a defender within 10 yards and easily hauled in the 39-yard completion from QB Daniel Jones.

Here is the video, where you can see Booth doing a full 180 as a result of Nabers’ soul-snatcher.

Probably should cover Malik Nabers. pic.twitter.com/NOohj9ib5B — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 27, 2024

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft out of LSU, has long been known for his route-running ability and overall shiftiness. The veteran Booth had to find that out the hard way on Thursday.

The Giants made a major exception for Nabers ahead of his rookie season. But so far so good for the 21-year-old, who entered play on Thursday already with 23 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns to begin his NFL career.