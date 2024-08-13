Malik Nabers makes strong statement about his ankle injury

Malik Nabers on Tuesday made a strong statement regarding his ankle injury.

Nabers suffered an ankle injury during the New York Giants’ practice on Sunday. The rookie wide receiver did not practice on Tuesday but told reporters that the injury will not keep him out when the season begins.

Nabers said that he is not feeling any pain in his ankle and that he will “no doubt” be ready or Week 1.

Malik Nabers says he’s feeling “good.” No pain in his ankle. Any doubt he’s ready for Week 1: “No doubt.” pic.twitter.com/IlLEdOyD2l — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 13, 2024

That’s what you love to hear if you’re a Giants fan.

Nabers was the No. 6 overall pick in the draft by the Giants out of LSU. The 6-foot-1 receiver had a monster season with 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior last fall. He is expected to be a top target for quarterback Daniel Jones this season.