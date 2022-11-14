Mark Davis makes clear statement about Josh McDaniels’ status

The Las Vegas Raiders’ awful season has raised questions in some circles about the immediate future of first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. Owner Mark Davis, however, is trying to put that speculation to bed.

Davis gave McDaniels a firm vote of confidence Monday despite the team’s 2-7 start, arguing that the coach is doing a “fantastic” job.

“As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said, via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract?

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him. We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

McDaniels is in the first season of a four-year contract. In other words, he is not going anywhere, at least not this quickly.

Still, one has to wonder how long Davis’ patience will hold out. The 2-7 Raiders seem downright broken in some places and McDaniels has been unable to stop the slide. One would have to imagine that McDaniels needs to show notable progress in year two if he does not want his seat to get warm.