Raiders owner makes clear statement on Josh McDaniels’ future

Josh McDaniels’ hugely disappointing first season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach hit a new low Sunday in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite that, owner Mark Davis clearly is not entertaining any changes.

Some unfounded speculation Monday suggested that McDaniels’ job could be in danger following the team’s 2-5 start. Davis firmly disputed this, saying Monday that McDaniels will be the team’s head coach “for years to come.”

Just to clear anything up after some “reports” surfaced today. This is from @Raiders owner Mark Davis: “Josh McDaniels Is Our Head Coach And Will Be For Years To Come.” — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 31, 2022

The signs from Sunday’s game were deeply concerning, as the Raiders were shut out by a Saints defense that entered the game near the bottom of the league statistically. Davante Adams, the team’s marquee offseason acquisition, was held to just one catch for three yards.

Pressure seemed to be building on McDaniels after an 0-3 start. However, the Raiders prioritized him as their big coaching target, and they’re not going to change their minds after seven games. Still, the team will be very worried if there are no signs of a turnaround in the next few weeks.