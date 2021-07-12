Mark Sanchez leaving ESPN for game analyst job with FOX

Mark Sanchez retired from the NFL before the 2019 season and immediately landed a TV analyst job with ESPN. Now, the former quarterback is moving to a new network.

Sanchez has taken a job with FOX Sports as an NFL game analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. He is expected to call games alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler.

Kugler worked with Chris Spielman last season, but the former color analyst left FOX late last year to join the Detroit Lions’ front office. Sanchez is expected to fill that vacancy.

Sanchez will also likely appear on some FS1 weekday programming, Marchand reports.

Sanchez initially signed with ESPN as a college analyst, but he served in a variety of roles. The former New York Jets first-round pick explained earlier this year why he believed the Jets needed to trade Sam Darnold, which they did. Sanchez’s NFL career never really panned out, but he’s moving up in the TV ranks.