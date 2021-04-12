Mark Schlereth posts great apology after trash-talking Jets fans

The New York Jets are once again hoping that drafting a quarterback early in the first round will save them from years of disappointment, but Mark Schlereth is among those who are extremely skeptical of the approach. The former Pro Bowler voiced that opinion last week, and apparently he offended some Jets fans. For that, Schlereth is sorry.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, Schlereth ridiculed the Jets and their fans for repeatedly thinking hyped rookie quarterbacks are going to rescue them.

"We act as though every guy who plays quarterback is gonna fix our franchise." –@markschlereth @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/FmRzUjjrfd — Pat McAfee Show Quotes (@Patmcafeequotes) April 11, 2021

“We act as though every guy who plays quarterback is going to come and fix our franchise,” Schlereth said. “If it didn’t work with Sam Darnold, why do you think you can put another quarterback into that same situation and have it work this time?”

Schlereth said he has nothing against BYU’s Zach Wilson, whom many assume will be New York’s pick at No. 2. His point seemed to be that he doesn’t understand why fans continue to buy into the approach when players like Darnold and Mark Sanchez have come and gone.

After listening to Jets fans rip him on Twitter, Schlereth decided to make an “apology” video. He delivered the “apology” while sporting his old game-worn Denver Broncos helmet and showing off his three Super Bowl rings. One of those Super Bowl wins came against the New York Jets. Schlereth wore that ring on his middle finger.

It’s come to my attention that I accidentally hurt the feelings of some #Jets fans on the @PatMcAfeeShow on Friday. I am nothing if not humble and gracious so I made you this apology video! pic.twitter.com/oJUjrTpEMs — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) April 11, 2021

Jets fans have every right to be excited about Wilson. We saw a preview of his ability when he made this ridiculous throw at his Pro Day, but Schlereth is right that it is about building a complete team, not just drafting a QB. The former is a lot more difficult than the latter.