Marlon Humphrey had funny admission about practicing against Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has been making his presence felt in his first training camp with the Baltimore Ravens — just ask Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink wrote on X Thursday that the team had “their most physical practice of training camp.” Mink said Henry was “knocking some bodies around” during the session but noted that Baltimore’s defense did not back down from the bruising rusher.

Humphrey had a funny response to the post.

“Can confirm. I lowkey took a ride today from the King. Happy he’s on our side lol,” Humphrey wrote.

Henry had a down season by his own standards in 2023, but he still rushed for 1,167 yards, scored 12 touchdowns and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. He turned 30 in January and has been facing questions about his age. Henry seems determined to prove that he is still capable of dominating opposing defenses.

If Henry is punishing his own teammates in practice, that is a positive sign of what is to come.