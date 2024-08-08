NFL player calls Simone Biles’ podium behavior ‘disgusting’

NFL player Marlon Humphrey was no fan of the behavior displayed by Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles during the podium portion for the floor exercise event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won the gold medal in the event for her second career Olympic gold. Biles won the silver medal, while Chiles took home the bronze.

As the three gymnasts received their medals on the podium, Biles and Chiles were situated on the sides of the gold medal-winning Andrade. Biles and Chiles decided to bow down to Andrade.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles showed love to Rebeca Andrade after she won her first gold medal of the Paris Olympics ❤️ pic.twitter.com/feXEvnPyCx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 5, 2024

Humphrey reacted to the post on X by saying it was “literally disgusting.”

Humphrey did not elaborate on what was “disgusting,” but he did note that he was getting bombarded on social media by Brazilians — presumably Andrade fans.

I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) August 6, 2024

While many believed that Chiles and Biles were displaying strong sportsmanship given how happy they were for Andrade, others were put off by the way the women literally bowed down to their opponent.

“She’s queen,” Biles said of her bow, calling Andrade a queen.

“First, it was an all-black podium, so that was super exciting for us. And Jordan was like, ‘should we bow to her?’ And I was like, ‘absolutely.’ And that’s why we did it,” Biles said.

The story behind Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles’ viral bow to Rebeca Andrade after she won gold on floor at #Paris2024#artisticgymnastics #olympics pic.twitter.com/go3E7rQ1aq — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) August 5, 2024

Biles has won seven gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes during her Olympics career.

Humphrey is a former first-round pick out of Alabama. The 28-year-old cornerback is a three-time Pro Bowl player.