NFL player calls Simone Biles’ podium behavior ‘disgusting’

August 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow down to Rebeca Andrade

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

NFL player Marlon Humphrey was no fan of the behavior displayed by Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles during the podium portion for the floor exercise event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won the gold medal in the event for her second career Olympic gold. Biles won the silver medal, while Chiles took home the bronze.

As the three gymnasts received their medals on the podium, Biles and Chiles were situated on the sides of the gold medal-winning Andrade. Biles and Chiles decided to bow down to Andrade.

Humphrey reacted to the post on X by saying it was “literally disgusting.”

Humphrey did not elaborate on what was “disgusting,” but he did note that he was getting bombarded on social media by Brazilians — presumably Andrade fans.

While many believed that Chiles and Biles were displaying strong sportsmanship given how happy they were for Andrade, others were put off by the way the women literally bowed down to their opponent.

“She’s queen,” Biles said of her bow, calling Andrade a queen.

“First, it was an all-black podium, so that was super exciting for us. And Jordan was like, ‘should we bow to her?’ And I was like, ‘absolutely.’ And that’s why we did it,” Biles said.

Biles has won seven gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes during her Olympics career.

Humphrey is a former first-round pick out of Alabama. The 28-year-old cornerback is a three-time Pro Bowl player.

