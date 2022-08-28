 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 28, 2022

Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills

August 28, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Marquette King smiling.

Aug 12, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job.

Former Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King took to Twitter to pitch his services to the Bills after the team waived Araiza on Sunday. He joked that he has plenty of sky miles to buy his own flight to Buffalo and said he wants to win a Super Bowl.

King last played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos in 2018. He spent six years with the Raiders prior to that and led the NFL in total punting yards in 2014. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2018.

King, 33, led the XFL in punting when the league attempted a comeback in 2020. He accepted an invitation earlier this month to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool, but he would obviously prefer to return to the NFL.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus