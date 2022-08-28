Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills

The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job.

Former Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King took to Twitter to pitch his services to the Bills after the team waived Araiza on Sunday. He joked that he has plenty of sky miles to buy his own flight to Buffalo and said he wants to win a Super Bowl.

I got a bunch of sky miles I haven’t used yet let me know so I can throw some clothes in the washer today… @BuffaloBills 👀 — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) August 27, 2022

I just wanna get ring 💍❤️💙 @BuffaloBills — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) August 27, 2022

King last played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos in 2018. He spent six years with the Raiders prior to that and led the NFL in total punting yards in 2014. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2018.

King, 33, led the XFL in punting when the league attempted a comeback in 2020. He accepted an invitation earlier this month to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool, but he would obviously prefer to return to the NFL.