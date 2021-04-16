Marshawn Lynch says he considered NFL return in 2020 with this team

Marshawn Lynch did not play in 2020, but apparently he was interested enough in another NFL comeback to at least talk about it.

Lynch recently told “SportsNation” on ESPN+ that he spoke to Tom Brady about potentially playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 season.

“I was specifically speaking to Tom Brady and the Bucs. That’s who I was talking to,” Lynch said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Lynch added, however, that he is not in football shape and is no longer entertaining a return.

The veteran running back already came out of retirement a few times, playing for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and 2018 and returning to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. There was chatter about him playing for a different team in 2020 as well.

Lynch turns 35 this month. He clearly still entertains thoughts of playing, but it sounds like that’s really all they are at this point. If there was any real chance of a return, Lynch’s talks probably would have progressed further than just chatting with Brady.