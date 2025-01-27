Marshawn Lynch pulled hilarious move during Pete Carroll’s press conference

Pete Carroll was formally introduced as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, and one of his former players crashed the party in a big way.

Marshawn Lynch was among those in attendance for Carroll’s first official press conference with the Raiders. The former Pro Bowl running back sat near the back of the room, but he did not exactly keep a low profile.

When Carroll spoke about wanting to see more home fans at Allegiant Stadium this upcoming season, Lynch screamed out “RAAIIIDERRRRRS!” Carroll laughed and responded by saying, “Hey, Mark, settle down a little bit.” That was likely Carroll’s way of joking that Raiders owner Mark Davis is the one who let out the chant.

Someone yelled "RAIDERSSSSS" during Pete Carroll's press conference… "Hey Mark, settle down a little bit" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EavKuYL0KX — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2025

It was initially unclear who was responsible for the unexpected outburst, but several reporters shared photos of a smiling Lynch on social media:

Marshawn Lynch screamed RAIDERS when Pete Carroll said in his introductory presser that he wants to see more home team fans at Allegiant Stadium. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/8pX7xnB3uC — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) January 27, 2025

Lynch played under Carroll on the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2015. The five-time Pro Bowl back was one of the best players in the NFL during that span and helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl.

Lynch then spent two seasons playing for the Raiders before returning to Seattle for a brief period in 2019. Needless to say, there is a long history between him and Carroll. Not many people would feel comfortable pulling a stunt like that.