Marshon Lattimore gets heated with AJ Brown after Eagles TD

Things got heated between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders during the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Eagles receiver AJ Brown got into it on a goal line touchdown in the second quarter. No punches were thrown, but Lattimore grabbed Brown’s facemask so aggressively that Brown’s helmet nearly came off.

MARSHON LATTIMORE AND AJ BROWN GETTING INTO IT AFTER THE EAGLES TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/dV5iiYdA1z — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 26, 2025

Lattimore was flagged for the incident, but Brown was not. The flag on Lattimore spurred the Eagles to try a two-point conversion, but Washington actually stepped up and stopped the Eagles’ tush push attempt.

Lattimore has never been shy about getting into it with opponents. Two weeks ago, he renewed acquaintances with longtime Buccaneers rival Mike Evans, though it did not escalate to this level. On the play before the touchdown, Lattimore was called for pass interference against Brown in the end zone, so the two had already been tangling regularly throughout the first half.

Brown would get the better of Lattimore in the first half. In addition to drawing the flag that led to the score, Brown went on to catch a touchdown before the end of the half, giving him four catches for 61 yards and a score against the Commanders’ top corner.