Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore fined over fight

September 24, 2022
by Larry Brown

Leonard Fournette and Marshon Lattimiore

Leonard Fournette and Marshon Lattimore did not escape Sunday’s incident between them without some discipline.

Both Fournette and Lattimore were fined $13,367 by the NFL for their role in a fight during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The altercation began when Tom Brady was upset over something, and Lattimore had some words for the Bucs QB. Fournette came over and defended Brady. Fournette and Lattimore exchanged shoves. Then Mike Evans came in and leveled Lattimore (video here).

Evans was suspended a game for the fight and even faced some conspiracy theories over the discipline.

Two other Bucs players received fines for incidents unrelated to the Lattimore/Evans/Fournette altercation. Carlton Davis and Devin White both received fines for separate matters.

