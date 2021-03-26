Marshon Lattimore arrested on suspcision of receiving stolen property

Marshon Lattimore is facing some legal trouble, as the New Orleans Saints cornerback was arrested in Cleveland late Thursday night.

Lattimore was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, according to Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com. He was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail but had not been formally charged as of Friday morning.

Details of the arrest are unclear, but records show that Lattimore was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department’s gang investigations unit at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lattimore made his third Pro Bowl in four NFL seasons this past year. The 24-year-old and former first-round pick is one of the best shutdown corners in the NFL.

Lattimore made headlines last season for trolling Mike Evans, but we all know who got the last laugh with that. It will be interesting to see what led to his arrest.