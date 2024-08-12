Martavis Bryant to work out for NFC team

Martavis Bryant still wants to play in the NFL, and another team is willing to give him a look.

Bryant is scheduled to work out for the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

#Commanders to work out veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant on Tuesday, per a league source @KPRC2 #Steelers #Cowboys Second workout he's had for NFC East club since being released by #Cowboys — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 12, 2024

Bryant has not played in an NFL game since 2018. The 32-year-old said earlier this year that he believes he still has “a lot of football” left and has not lost his passion for the game.

A fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, Bryant’s once-promising career was derailed by multiple violations of the NFL’s drug policy. He was reinstated last year and signed with an NFC team late in the season, but the opportunity did not last long.

Bryant was an effective receiver for the Steelers for three seasons and has amassed 145 catches, 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in his NFL career. His best year came in 2015 when he caught 50 passes for 765 yards and 6 touchdowns over just 11 games.