 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 22, 2024

Ex-teammate says Marvin Harrison Jr. wants to be drafted by 1 team

March 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Marvin Harrison Jr in a helmet

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of Marvin Harrison Jr.’s former Ohio State teammates says the wide receiver already knows which team he wants to be drafted by.

In an appearance on the “Cardinals Corner” podcast, former Ohio State and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Paris Johnson Jr. said Harrison told him that the Cardinals are his preferred landing spot.

“I literally went to Marvin and was like, ‘Dude, you know you’re a Cardinal, right?’ I knew he was going to be a Cardinal because I saw what happened with [DeAndre Hopkins]. I’m like, the Cardinals are probably going to want another 6-4 receiver. So I’m like, dude, I have a feeling, you’re probably going to be a Cardinal.

“He said he wanted to be a Cardinal.”

The Cardinals hold the No. 4 overall pick and are Harrison’s most likely landing spot if they do not trade down. The first three picks are likely to be quarterbacks, while Arizona has no such need. Of course, there is certainly a possibility that the Cardinals trade down to a quarterback-needy team, which could put the Los Angeles Chargers in position to get Harrison at No. 5 overall.

Harrison is the consensus top wide receiver in the draft, and may be the best overall prospect, though there is some surprising disagreement on that.

Article Tags

Arizona CardinalsMarvin Harrison Jr.Paris Johnson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus