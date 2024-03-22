Ex-teammate says Marvin Harrison Jr. wants to be drafted by 1 team

One of Marvin Harrison Jr.’s former Ohio State teammates says the wide receiver already knows which team he wants to be drafted by.

In an appearance on the “Cardinals Corner” podcast, former Ohio State and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Paris Johnson Jr. said Harrison told him that the Cardinals are his preferred landing spot.

"He said he wanted to be a Cardinal." 👀 Catch all of what Paris Johnson Jr. had to say about former Ohio State teammate @MarvHarrisonJr and more! FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/wSep1qX0DF pic.twitter.com/Ciu1oJNfWZ — Cardinals Corner (@AZCardsCorner) March 15, 2024

“I literally went to Marvin and was like, ‘Dude, you know you’re a Cardinal, right?’ I knew he was going to be a Cardinal because I saw what happened with [DeAndre Hopkins]. I’m like, the Cardinals are probably going to want another 6-4 receiver. So I’m like, dude, I have a feeling, you’re probably going to be a Cardinal.

“He said he wanted to be a Cardinal.”

The Cardinals hold the No. 4 overall pick and are Harrison’s most likely landing spot if they do not trade down. The first three picks are likely to be quarterbacks, while Arizona has no such need. Of course, there is certainly a possibility that the Cardinals trade down to a quarterback-needy team, which could put the Los Angeles Chargers in position to get Harrison at No. 5 overall.

Harrison is the consensus top wide receiver in the draft, and may be the best overall prospect, though there is some surprising disagreement on that.