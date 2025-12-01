Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Marvin Harrison Jr. had no idea the Cardinals were out of the playoffs

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Marvin Harrison Jr. wearing a Cardinals bucket hat
May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was seemingly caught by surprise when he learned that his team had been eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

The Cardinals fell 20-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, dropping them to 3-9 on the season. That officially eliminates them from the NFC playoff race for 2025.

That was news to Harrison, whose eyes widened slightly when he was asked a question about missing the playoffs.

“We’re out of the playoffs?” Harrison asked. “Everybody’s still got a job to do week-in, week-out. Just got to go one week at a time and get some wins.”

Harrison certainly was not shocked by the revelation. After all, the team came in at 3-8. He just did not quite know the math that went into the team’s official elimination.

For Harrison, the season has been a big disappointment both personally and from a team standpoint. He did not experience any second-year jump, and has caught just 40 passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games this season. He has garnered more attention for some bad on-field drops than he has for any highlight-reel plays, and the Cardinals undoubtedly expected more out of him by this point.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App