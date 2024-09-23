Marvin Harrison Jr. gets big endorsement from Cardinals legend

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has already impressed one franchise legend just three games into his career.

Harrison Jr. put together another dynamic performance in a Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, catching five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. After a quiet Week 1, he now has three touchdowns on the young season, and has already formed a strong connection with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is taking notice. The former wide receiver wrote on X Monday that Harrison Jr. is already making plays that he was not making as a rookie, and said Harrison Jr.’s future is “really bright.”

Big difference is @marvinharrisonjr's doing it in year one! It took me a few years and a lot of experience to make those plays. The future is really bright for him and the @AZCardinals . — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) September 23, 2024

“Big difference is [Harrison Jr.]’s doing it in year one! It took me a few years and a lot of experience to make those plays,” Fitzgerald wrote.

Fitzgerald did have eight touchdowns as a rookie, but only caught 58 passes for 780 yards. Harrison Jr. is on pace to blow by all of those marks in his first season. His numbers might be even better if not for some misses from his quarterback in Week 1.