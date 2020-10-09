Mason Rudolph dating tennis star Genie Bouchard

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and tennis star Genie Bouchard appear to be sports’ newest power couple.

There have been rumblings recently that Rudolph and Bouchard have been getting cozy together, and those rumors heated up even more when Bouchard shared a photo on Instagram this week that showed her in Pittsburgh.

According to TMZ, Bouchard and Rudolph are indeed dating and things have “gotten serious.” Rudolph was seen as recently as April out with “Bachelor” star Hannah Ann Sluss, but it appears he has moved on from that relationship.

Bouchard has a great sense of humor and has always been fairly open about her dating life. She even went on a date with a fan after she lost a bet when the Patriots pulled off their miracle comeback against the Falcons in the Super Bowl. More recently, a comedian and fan made a large charitable donation to get Bouchard to agree to go out with him. That must have been a one-time thing.

Rudolph, of course, made headlines last year for his infamous incident with Myles Garrett.