Mason Rudolph makes surprising free agent decision

Mason Rudolph is making a surprising decision in free agency.

Reports emerged on Monday saying that Rudolph would be re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi first reported the news, which was later confirmed by multiple other reporters.

Source: Mason Rudolph re-signing with the Steelers. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 15, 2023

The common belief was that Rudolph was unhappy with his role on the Steelers and that he would not be returning to the team.

Rudolph served as the No. 3 quarterback in Pittsburgh behind Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky has a $10.6 million cap hit this season and is expected to back up Pickett, who has a $3.19 million cap hit in the second year of his rookie deal. Even with paying Trubisky significant backup money and presumably decent money to Rudolph, the Steelers are saving money at the quarterback position thanks to Pickett being on his rookie contract.

Rudolph was a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2018. The 27-year-old has started 10 games for Pittsburgh and has passed for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his NFL career. He did not see any game action last season.