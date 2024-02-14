Ex-Panthers QB Matt Corral lands with surprising new team

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral has reportedly landed a new gig.

Corral, a 2022 third-round pick for the Panthers, is joining the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League. The league on Tuesday announced the news along with a few other transactions.

BREAKING: The Birmingham Stallions have signed QB Matt Corral, per the team. Corral has had a couple of NFL stints with New England and Carolina. Was tremendous at Ole Miss. Huge get for the @USFLStallions. #UFL pic.twitter.com/BRt2NWSA7I — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) February 14, 2024

The Ole Miss standout spent the 2022 season with the Panthers and the 2023 season with the New England Patriots. The 25-year-old QB never played a single down for either team during the regular season.

In his first year with the Panthers, Corral suffered a season-ending foot injury while playing a preseason contest against the Patriots.

Corral was eventually cut during training camp before the 2023 season. Carolina had traded up to acquire current starting QB Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft. The move led to Corral seemingly throwing shade at the Panthers organization.

The Patriots signed Corral off waivers and planned for him to be the team’s primary backup QB behind Mac Jones this past season. However, Corral proved to be more of a problem than an asset for the team.

Ahead of New England’s Week 1 contest, Corral reportedly ghosted the team for a few days after they had elevated QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster.

Corral had a stellar final season at Ole Miss in 2021. He finished 7th in Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,349 yards with 20 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. That season, Corral led Ole Miss to their first 10-win season since 2015.