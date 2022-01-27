Matt Eberflus hired as Bears head coach

Matt Eberflus was a surprise name that entered the mix for the Chicago Bears head coach job recently, and apparently he could not have made a better impression with the team.

Eberflus has been hired as the head coach of the Bears, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Eberflus has been the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts since 2018. Former Colts executive Bill Polian was involved in the Bears’ search for a new head coach, so that connection likely helped Eberflus land the job.

Bears fans may not be thrilled about the Eberflus hire, especially after the way the season ended in Indianapolis. The Colts allowed 26 points in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18, though the real issue in that game was Carson Wentz and the offense putting the defense in bad spots.

Eberflus has been an assistant coach in the NFL since 2009, but he has no head coaching experience. He was with the Dallas Cowboys for seven years prior to the Colts hiring him as defensive coordinator.

Photo: Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports