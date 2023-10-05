Packers’ Matt LaFleur has alarming quote about David Bakhtiari’s injuries

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is at risk of missing the rest of the season due to his lingering knee issues, and the organization can no longer hide its concern about his long-term playing future.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” Thursday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur admitted that he is “very concerned” about Bakhtiari’s future due to how long the Pro Bowl lineman has been plagued by issues since tearing his ACL in December 2020.

“I’m very concerned because this is year three of this now,” LaFleur said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, very concerned. When he played against Chicago Week 1, he was playing at an elite level with not a lot of practice. That just speaks to the kind of player that he is. He knows how to get his body and mind prepared mentally to go out there and compete at a high level. Any time you don’t have a Pro Bowler like him in the lineup, it is a concern.”

Bakhtiari made it through Week 1, but landed on injured reserve last week. His status for the rest of 2023 is in doubt as well. At this point, questions have to be asked whether Bakhtiari will be able to return and play consistently again, as he has been limited to just 13 games since the start of the 2021 season.