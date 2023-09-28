Packers may lose key offensive player for rest of season

The Green Bay Packers have held up fairly well so far in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, but a significant injury will further test them.

The Packers placed veteran offensive lineman David Bakhtiari on injured reserve Thursday, ruling him out for at least the next four games. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that the state of Bakhtiari’s knee is bad enough that it is not clear if he will play again in 2023.

The #Packers are placing All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari on Injured Reserve, knocking him out at least the next four games, per me and @TomPelissero. But given his knee situation, it’s unclear when or if Bakhtiari will return this season. pic.twitter.com/l6A2iDAE3N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2023

Bakhtiari played in Week 1 against Chicago, but has not been healthy enough to go since then. Since tearing his ACL in December 2020, Bakhtiari has required four knee surgeries, which limited him to 13 games since the start of the 2021 campaign.

Bakhtiari is a two-time first-team All-Pro selection, and the Packers still value him highly enough that they shot down offseason trade rumors surrounding the offensive lineman. He signed a four-year contract extension in 2020 that runs through next season.