Matt LaFleur has vulgar response to question about Halloween

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was in no mood to celebrate Halloween as he prepares his team for their upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers.

LaFleur met with reporters on Friday, which also happened to be Halloween. The coach made it clear that he had no intention of altering the team’s practice schedule for costumes or candy or anything else that goes along with the holiday.

“I had a big discussion about this with my assistant Darryl,” LaFleur said. “I was like, ‘I don’t give a s— if it’s Halloween, alright? We’re trying to win a game, period.’ … It’s a Friday in the National Football League. That’s what day it is.”

It quickly became clear that Pacers vice president of communications Jason Wahlers put a reporter up to asking the question, likely because Wahlers knew how annoyed LaFleur would be. Be aware that the video contains cursing.

Many NFL coaches probably feel the same way about Halloween. Though, Bill Belichick might be the most shocking exception.

With most teams trying to get ready for their Week 9 games, Halloween is low on the list of priorities. Packers players might not even want to make mention of it to LaFleur.