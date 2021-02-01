Matt LaFleur open to giving up playcalling duties for Packers

Offense was hardly a problem for the Green Bay Packers this year, but Matt LaFleur is open to anything that improves his team — including changing the playcaller.

LaFleur said that he does not think he will give up playcalling duties for the Packers, but would be open to handing them over to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett if he sees it as being helpful.

“In regards to the play calling, I would have no problem handing that over to Nathaniel Hackett. That’s how much confidence I have in him,” LaFleur said Monday, via Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk. “Our process, I think, is very, very efficient on offense. And Nathaniel heads that up. But in regards to will that happen, that’s something that I think we’ll continue to talk about over the course of this offseason. And if it’s best served for me to give that up for the benefit of the team, that’s exactly what will happen.”

It’s an odd thing for LaFleur to put out there considering the Packers were fifth in yards per game during the regular season. That said, the way their year ended left such a bitter taste in the team’s mouth that everything is on the table, it seems.

Some Packers fans would probably prefer LaFleur give up playcalling duties in a different facet of the game following the NFC Championship.