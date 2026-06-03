Matt LaFleur reacts to Micah Parsons’ current condition

Micah Parsons has yet to practice in the offseason, but the recovering Green Bay Packers star pass rusher is trending in the right direction.

On Tuesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur provided an encouraging observation of the five-time Pro Bowler.

“From my eyes, he looks pretty good,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Parsons is still recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in a Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos in the 2025 season.

When he was healthy, Parsons was as devastating as ever on defense in his first year with Green Bay, recording 12.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits with 41 combined tackles in 14 games. It was his fourth season in a row with at least 12.0 sacks.

There is no certainty at the moment that the former Penn State Nittany Lions star will be back in action by Week 1 of the 2026 season, but Green Bay is at least seeing encouraging signs regarding Parsons’ status.

Months after suffering the serious lower-body injury, Parsons continues his recovery, hoping not to miss several games in the upcoming season.

Green Bay will open its 2026 campaign on Sep. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.