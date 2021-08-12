 Skip to main content
Matt LaFleur responds to Arthur Smith with funny jab

August 12, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith took a hilarious shot at his friend and former colleague Matt LaFleur this week, and LaFleur wasted no time firing back.

Smith, who was the tight ends coach with the Tennessee Titans when LaFleur was offensive coordinator there, told reporters on Tuesday that he doesn’t spend an hour before games looking in the mirror like LaFleur. When asked about the remark on Wednesday, LaFleur sarcastically said he is “honored” Smith would think about him. The Green Bay Packers coach then cracked an old age joke.

Unfortunately, the Packers and Falcons do not face one another this season. We can only imagine the barbs LaFleur and Smith would have traded leading up to to that game if they did.

