Matt LaFleur responds to Arthur Smith with funny jab

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith took a hilarious shot at his friend and former colleague Matt LaFleur this week, and LaFleur wasted no time firing back.

Smith, who was the tight ends coach with the Tennessee Titans when LaFleur was offensive coordinator there, told reporters on Tuesday that he doesn’t spend an hour before games looking in the mirror like LaFleur. When asked about the remark on Wednesday, LaFleur sarcastically said he is “honored” Smith would think about him. The Green Bay Packers coach then cracked an old age joke.

Matt LaFleur’s rebuttal: “I’m honored that he would think of me. First of all, you know Arthur and I did share a locker room together in Tennessee. I might have been looking in the mirror getting my clothes right while he was trying to get his hair right with that Just For Men” https://t.co/nYGpb47OsY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 11, 2021

Unfortunately, the Packers and Falcons do not face one another this season. We can only imagine the barbs LaFleur and Smith would have traded leading up to to that game if they did.