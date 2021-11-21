Video: Matt Nagy has bizarre headset issue before key play

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy had a sideline incident on Sunday that works as a microcosm of his entire season.

With 12:30 left in the fourth quarter, the Bears faced a big decision on 4th and 1 at their own 49-yard line. The Bears led by one against the Baltimore Ravens, and had the choice to play for field position or try to sustain the drive.

There was one major issue — Nagy seemed to be having major problems with his headset. The Bears coach seemed to be growing increasingly agitated as the sideline technician tried to fix the issue.

Matt Nagy’s headset stopped working right before a critical call. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/lIrGlrSaQp — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) November 21, 2021

The Bears initially sent the punt team on the field, then called timeout. After that, they sent the offense on the field and called a bizarre shotgun wildcat play that failed to pick up the first down.

Nagy has found himself under increasing pressure as the Bears struggle, and has also been scrutinized for his handling of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. This is only going to fuel a sense of incompetence, even if it’s not completely Nagy’s fault in this instance.