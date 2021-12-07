Matt Rhule on hot seat amid Panthers’ struggles?

The Carolina Panthers surprisingly fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday, and there is speculation it could be the prelude to a bigger move.

Speculation grew Monday that the Panthers may be losing patience with second-year head coach Matt Rhule. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said on Monday’s “PFT Live” that he’d heard from a league source that Rhule may be in danger of losing his job as well.

Mike Florio on @ProFootballTalk this morning when he asked a league source about Joe Brady's firing, the reply was three words. "Head coach next." — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) December 6, 2021

This would be a surprise, but so was Brady’s firing. Carolina had lured Brady from LSU, and he was in high demand when he joined the Panthers. That made it surprising to see him lose his job after less than two full seasons.

The same would be true of firing Rhule, however. His 10-18 record so far is unimpressive, but the organization paid him an enormous sum of money to leave Baylor and move to the NFL. One would think they would really want to avoid admitting to failure there this quickly.

Photo: Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports