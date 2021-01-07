Matt Schaub shares awesome story about Andre Johnson-Cortland Finnegan fight

It has been more than a decade since former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson and Tennessee Titans defensive back Cortland Finnegan got into a full-blown fist fight, but Matt Schaub remembers it like it was yesterday. When you hear the quarterback share some of the details surrounding the brawl, you’ll understand why.

Schaub made an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast this week after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Host PFT Commenter asked him about the infamous Johnson-Finnegan incident, which took place on Nov. 28, 2010. Schaub said he, his teammates and players around the league loved every second of it.

“That was a long time coming. That was probably like two or three years boiling and it came to a head that game. … Cortland was talking to our sideline and Andre just had enough,” Schaub recalled. “It takes a lot to rattle Andre Johnson, but you could tell (it was coming) in the huddle. He was telling the official when we were getting into the huddle before that play and looked at them and said, ‘Something’s about to happen.'”

Schaub said the Texans called a running play, and the next thing he knew Johnson was throwing haymakers at Finnegan. Johnson was fined for the incident, but Schaub says so many players around the NFL disliked the former cornerback that they helped cover the cost of the fine.

“We started getting texts from all different guys across the league that we knew just being like, ‘Thank you — finally,'” Schaub said. “He got a little fine, but I think that got taken care of by guys all over the league and receivers all over the league.”

The fight was certainly a memorable one. You can see a video of it here.

The fact that players around the league helped Johnson pay the fine says a lot about Finnegan.