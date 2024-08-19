Matthew Judon has intriguing take on his contract situation with Falcons

Matthew Judon was traded from the New England Patriots because the team was unwilling to give him the new contract he wanted. Evidently, he is not holding it against the Atlanta Falcons if they fail to do the same thing.

Judon suggested Monday that he will not ask the Falcons for a new contract prior to the start of the season. The veteran pass rusher said the Falcons do not know him “as a football player or as a man,” and that he feels he is not justified in asking for something he has not worked for.

Judon on a new contract: The #Falcons know nothing about me as a football player or as a man. They know my previous resume. I can't really demand or ask for anything I haven't worked for. I'm gonna work for it. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) August 19, 2024

Judon wants the Falcons to pay him based on what they see him do, not what he did for other teams. It is surprising considering how clear he was about wanting a new deal from the Patriots, too.

It was reported at the time of the trade that Judon was willing to play for the Falcons without a new deal. One team might point out how risky it is to accept that stance without getting it in writing, but it does not sound like there will be much drama here.