Matthew Slater gets two-year contract extension from Patriots

The New England Patriots may be in the middle of tough negotiations with Tom Brady, but one of their franchise cornerstones is remaining with the team.

Matthew Slater has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Patriots, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Friday.

The Patriots & special teamer/WR Matthew Slater have agreed to a two-year extension, per sources. The deal is similar to his last, which averaged $2.6M/year. Slater, a longtime team captain, is one of the team’s most respected players & arguably the top ST player in the league. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2020

Yates says the deal is similar to Slater’s last one, which averaged $2.6 million per year.

Slater, 34, has been with the Patriots since they drafted him in 2008. He was credited with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in 16 games last season, as well as a touchdown. Slater is an 8-time Pro Bowler and regarded as one of the best special teams players in the league.