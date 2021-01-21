Matthew Stafford wants out of Detroit?

The Detroit Lions have their new braintrust in place, and the first thing they might have to deal with is Matthew Stafford’s future with the organization.

Trade rumors followed the quarterback last offseason, and it appears likely that the same will happen this offseason. Boomer Esiason added fuel to the fire on Wednesday, saying on CBS Sports Radio that he is hearing that Stafford “wants out” of Detroit.

This wouldn’t necessarily be a huge shock, especially if the Lions think they will need a couple years to be competitive. Stafford turns 33 in February, and he won’t want to wait around through another rebuild. That makes a trade more likely.

Stafford started all 16 games for the Lions in 2020, throwing for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Perhaps he may yet be won over by his new coach’s press conferences.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0