Matthew Stafford shares hardest part of transition from Lions to Rams

Matthew Stafford is playing in his first season with an NFL team other than the Detroit Lions. So far, his time with the Los Angeles Rams has gone great.

Stafford has gone 66/94 (70.2 percent) for 942 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. His Rams are 3-0.

Stafford has made changing teams as a quarterback look easy. But he says it hasn’t been as easy as it looks.

Stafford joined Eli and Peyton Manning for their “Monday Night Football” telecast during the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game. He was asked about the adjustment he’s made going from one system to another. He also shared that the hardest part is not learning the new system, but forgetting the old one.

“It is a big adjustment. People think it’s just learning the new system. I think the biggest and toughest thing for me is forgetting the old one,” Stafford said. “There were so many words that used to mean something in the old system that mean something different in the new one. And that’s the biggest part of it that I think is difficult when you’re stepping into a new system and new terminology.”

Stafford was also asked whether Rams coach Sean McVay borrowed anything from what the quarterback did in Detroit. Stafford said they only use a little bit of the snap count stuff and plays. He’s mostly learning McVay’s offense.

That’s probably a smart thing as McVay runs a great offense. It sure has worked so far, and it has McVay pumped up.