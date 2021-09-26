Sean McVay was so fired up as Rams headed to halftime against Bucs

Sean McVay brought the energy to his Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

McVay’s Rams led 14-7 against the Bucs heading into halftime. They maintained their 7-point lead thanks to Ryan Succop missing a 55-yard field goal attempt just before the half.

After the missed kick, McVay went absolutely nuts. Check out how fired up he was:

Sean McVay loves himself some halftime leads pic.twitter.com/h4Hq9jleyI — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) September 26, 2021

McVay’s teams are 39-0 when leading at the half, which could help explain why he was so pumped.

The energetic young coach was also the first person down the field to congratulate DeSean Jackson after a long touchdown catch in the third quarter made it 21-7.

McVay sure had a lot of the pro wrestling feel to him on that hype move.