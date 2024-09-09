Matthew Stafford booed by Lions fans in Detroit

Detroit Lions fans love Matthew Stafford. But when the Lions hosted the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the home fans were more than ready to hide it for a couple of hours.

Scattered cheers turned into deafening boos once Stafford came out of the tunnel at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Stafford spent the first 12 years of his career with the Lions. Despite not garnering much postseason success during that time, Stafford’s stint in Detroit won’t be forgotten by fans anytime soon.

But with Detroit having legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season, loyalty to their own team trumps even Lions fans’ reverence for Stafford.

Stafford also got the same treatment his former fan base during last season’s NFC Wild Card, when he returned to Ford Field for the first time as an opposing player.

The Lions won a nail-biter over Stafford’s Rams 24-23 to make it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.